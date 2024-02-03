Somonauk claims third, Newark consolation title at 105th Little Ten Tournament: The Times Friday Roundup

Boys basketball

Somonauk 56, Hinckley-Big Rock 40: At the 105th Little Ten Conference Tournament held at Somonauk, the No. 5-seeded Bobcats raced to a 34-19 advantage at halftime and held a 46-28 lead heading to the final quarter in the third-place game triumph.

Somonauk’s Carson Bahrey poured in a game-high 20 points, with Brock Sexton adding 13. Chase Lafferty and Mitchell Haag had six each.

Landon Ropp led H-BR with 11 points.

Newark 45, Indian Creek 36: At the Little Ten Conference Tournament, the No. 7-seeded Norsemen led 25-18 at halftime and outscored the Timberwolves 9-2 in the final quarter to earn the consolation championship.

Dylan Long netted 13 points to pace Newark, with Jackson Leggett adding 11 and Lance Pasakarnis 10.

Indian Creek’s Everett Willis led all scorers with 19 points.

Ottawa 33, Sandwich 28: At Sandwich, the visiting Pirates (10-10) got back to .500, outscoring the host Indians 12-7 in the fourth quarter to triumph in a nonconference game tied after three.

Cooper Knoll led Ottawa with a dozen points and eight rebounds. Drake Kaufman with eight points and six apiece courtesy of Evan Snook and Tristan Finley also paced the Pirates, who host Streator on Saturday.

Chance Lange scored 22 of Sandwich’s 28 points. The Indians fall to 12-11.

Seneca 67, Lowpoint-Washburn 42: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (19-8 overall, 7-0 Tri-County) led throughout the senior night conference victory.

“It was a great senior night for our seniors,” Seneca coach Russ Witte said. “They deserve the recognition they received tonight. I hope they continue to have that same work ethic and success they are having throughout their lives. It is a great group to coach.”

Paxton Giertz (29 points), Lane Provance (13), Kysen Klinker (six), Brady Sheedy (five) and Josh Lucas (five) led Seneca.

Marquette 65, Henry-Senachwine 41: At Henry, the visiting Crusaders improved to 17-7 on the winter and 7-0 on the Tri-County Conference loop with the victory over the Mallards.

Lexington 64, Flanagan-Cornell 43: At Lexington, the visiting Falcons suffered the Heart of Illinois Conference defeat.

Fieldcrest 64, GCMS 37: At Minonk, the host Knights moved to 22-1 on the season led by Connor Reichman’s 22-point performance and 13 points courtesy of Jozia Johnson.

Girls basketball

Ottawa 49, Normal U-High 29: At Kingman Gym, the host Pirates snapped a mini two-game losing streak to improve to 14-12 on the season ahead of Monday’s visit to Princeton for a girls-boys twin bill.

Competitive cheer

Somonauk competes at state: At the IHSA State Finals at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena, Somonauk’s squad saw its competitive season draw to a close.

Somonauk — The Times area’s lone state qualifier — placed 18th of 25 teams in the Small Team division, earning a score of 84.42. The top 10 teams advanced.