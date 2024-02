Carol Alcorn of Public Action to Deliver Shelter is presented with a check for $1640 by LuAnn Pyszka dinner committee member. (Photo provided by Vicki Gensini)

Sacred Heart Church of Granville and St. Patrick Church of Hennepin hosted an Ethnic Dinner night Jan. 20 at the church hall in Granville.

All proceeds were donated to Peru Public Action to Deliver shelter. A check for $1,640 was presented to Carol Alcorn on behalf of the shelter. The Rev. Father Pat DeMeulemeester is the pastor of both parishes.