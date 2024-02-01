Aden Tillman, Mendota edge Bureau Valley: BCR Roundup, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

Boys basketball

Mendota 52, Bureau Valley 50: The Trojans outscored the Storm 12-6 in the fourth quarter to gain the win home win in Three Rivers East play on Wednesday. The Storm had a shot at the buzzer on a rebound after an intentionally missed free throw attempt, but couldn’t connect.

Aden Tillman scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to lead the Trojans’ charge. Cale Strouss added 13. Tillman (4) and Strouss (3) combined for seven 3-pointers and Izaiah Nanez added one on the way to eight points.

Landon Hulsing led the Storm with 16 points and Corban Chhim added 13.

Kewanee 62, Hall 52: The Boilermakers led 29-23 at the half and 44-39 after three quarters and pulled ahead for a Three Rivers East victory at Spring Valley on Tuesday.

Braden Curren led the Red Devils with 14 points, Payton Dye had 10 and Dominic Guerrini had eight.

Brady Clark led the Boilermakers with 24 points and Blaise Lewis added 22, scoring 20 in the second half.

PCA 43, OCA 30: Coltyn Buck scored 17 points and Daniel Barnes added 10 to lead Princeton Christian Academy for a Senior Night victory at home Tuesday over Ottawa Christian Academy.

Aaron Dixon and Trustin Crew added six each for the winning Eagles (4-4).