IVCC choir invites singers from community to join

Community members and students give voice to the Illinois Valley Community College Choir, which headlines two public concerts each year. Adults interested in honing their vocal talents are invited to join the weekly rehearsals and performance, which this spring will be April 29. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

The Illinois Valley Community College choir invites singers from the community to join its group Monday evenings.

Choir director Jenilyn Roether said the group meets from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays (except holidays) in Room D223 beginning Monday, Jan. 29.

“Anyone 16 and older may join,” Roether said. “No experience is necessary, but a desire to hone your talents is. Singing in a group is a proven way to improve your health and mood. Our choir is very welcoming of new singers, as we are all here with the same goals in mind.”

The spring semester will culminate with a Spring Vocal Concert at 7 p.m. Monday, April 29. For information, email jenilyn_roether@ivcc.edu.