Ottawa man awaits robbery verdict

An Ottawa man faces up to 14 years in prison if a jury convicts him Wednesday of October charges he allegedly robbed and punched his then-girlfriend.

“He hit me – he took my cell phone” — Phillips' alleged victim

Dezzan D. Phillips, 32, appeared Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court for jury trial. Prosecutors allege he committed domestic battery by striking a woman – she testified they were in a dating relationship – and stealing her cellphone.

Robbery is a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison; but Phillips is eligible for an extended sentencing range due to a criminal history that includes involuntary manslaughter. He was convicted and sent to prison for killing Nicholas Puyear of Peru during a bar fight Nov. 10, 2017, in La Salle.

The victim in the present case, now 47, said she checked into the Super 8 Motel in Ottawa. She was awakened when Phillips, who acquired a card-key from the desk clerk, awakened and confronted her.

The incident was partially corroborated. Surveillance at the front desk showed the victim massaging the right side of her face, where Phillips allegedly struck her, and asking the apologetic desk clerk for a phone to call 911.

“He hit me,” she could be heard telling the dispatcher, and, “he took my cell phone.”

Phillips was ordered held in La Salle County Jail, from which he placed two potentially damaging phone calls that were recorded. Phillips could be heard telling his mother that the victim, who was within earshot, should write, sign and notarize a statement recanting the claims.

This she did in late December; but she then tried to rescind the statement.

Under cross examination by Phillips’ lawyer, Public Defender Ryan Hamer, the victim said she so acted under “slight pressure” by Phillips’ family, though she was not threatened or coerced.

Phillips and Hamer presented no witnesses in his defense. Phillips advised Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia he would not take the stand. A verdict is expected Wednesday afternoon.