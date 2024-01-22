Princeton library to host youth Dungeons & Dragons

The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will host activities the week of Jan. 22. (Shaw File photo)

The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will host activities the week of Jan. 22.

5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22: Monday Night Movie. January’s movies are all movie musicals from various decades.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23: Preschool Storytime/Craft, Matson Meeting Room. Cats and Mittens with paper mitten sewing craft

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25: Youth Dungeons & Dragons For ages 10 and older – second and fourth Thursdays. For more information, contact the PPL Youth Services Desk 815-875-1331, ext. 220 or email help@princetonpl.org