Princeton library to host youth Dungeons & Dragons

The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will host activities the week of Jan. 22.
5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22: Monday Night Movie. January’s movies are all movie musicals from various decades.
10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23: Preschool Storytime/Craft, Matson Meeting Room. Cats and Mittens with paper mitten sewing craft
3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25: Youth Dungeons & Dragons For ages 10 and older – second and fourth Thursdays. For more information, contact the PPL Youth Services Desk 815-875-1331, ext. 220 or email help@princetonpl.org