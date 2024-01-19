Plumbing, HVAC business opens in Oglesby

Thurman & Sons Plumbing, Heating & Cooling recently opened in Oglesby.

Owned by Doug and Hunter Thurman, the business will serve customers’ plumbing, heating and cooling needs.

“We are fully licensed and insured. Our techs have 20-plus years of experience,” according to a post on the business’s page. “We are very excited to create new relationships with customers and service the Illinois Valley and surrounding areas.”

The business is available to contact 24/7. For information, call 815-883-3426.

