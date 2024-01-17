La Salle County grand jury: January 18, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2024, and returned the following indictments:
Darnell Williams, 30, of Oglesby (aggravated battery);
Charlotte Larrow, 32, of Ottawa (burglary; aggravated assault; four counts of retail theft);
Darryl Heyward, 38, of Ottawa (domestic battery);
Ronald Nelson, 46, of Ottawa (failure to register as a violent offender against youth);
Donald Hicks, 29, of Ottawa (two counts of violating the sex offender registry);
Michael Boaz, 20, of Marseilles (home invasion; burglary);
Fernando Martinez, 20, of Ottawa (burglary);
Stephen Trapp, 56, of Streator (disseminating child pornography; two counts of possession of child pornography);
Joshua Seitzinger, 23, of Marseilles (aggravated battery);
Betty Webster, 68, of Marseilles (permitting the unlawful use of a building);
Robert L. Sims, 52, of Marseilles (four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver);
Renee Taylor, 44, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);
Katie Fought, 46, of Ottawa (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);
Rebecca Foster, 40, of Marseilles (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance).