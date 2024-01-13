BCR Sports Photos out of the Past, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024

Princeton great John Rumley during the Turkey Tournament from the 1978-79 season against Oregon. Rumley scored 89 points in three games, the Tigers going 2-1. (BCR file photo)

Mother Nature has taken care of tonight’s Friday Night basketball around north central Illinois.

Instead we offer this picture of Princeton great John Rumley during the Turkey Tournament from the 1978-79 season playing against Oregon. Rumley scored 89 points in three games (29.7 ppg), the Tigers going 2-1.

The Tigers won the Turkey Tournament the year before.

Rumley was a pure shooter, named as an IBCA All-Star and went on to play for IVCC and former Princeton coach Don Holler at Aurora University.

Tony Lavorato Jr., the son of the former Princeton coach who launched his own Hall of Fame career, calls Rumley the “best shooter I’ve ever seen.”

Rumley embarked on a long coaching career, including a five-year run (2000-05) at his alma mater, winning two regionals and a sectional championship.