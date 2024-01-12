Next round of snow expected Friday evening in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon Saturday for La Salle County, canceling what once was a winter warning, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago. (Scott Anderson)

The winter storm warning, however, remains in effect until noon Saturday for Bureau and Putnam counties.

After Saturday’s weather, a wind chill watch will be in effect. High temperatures are expected to be below zero Sunday with temperatures as low as negative 12 degrees.

While La Salle County’s weather projects better than initially expected, that doesn’t mean it’s free of any hazardous weather. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, slippery travel and strong northwesterly wind gusts of 45 mph are expected Friday evening.

Snow will transition into rain through the afternoon then transition back to snow for the evening. The most impactful weather is expected Friday evening.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may affect the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.