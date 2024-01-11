Streator mobile home a total loss after fire

A mobile home at 1410 E. Elm St. in Streator was a total loss Thursday, Jan. 11, 2023, after a fire. (Derek Barichello)

Residents of a mobile home escaped a fire without injury Thursday in Streator.

Reading Volunteer Fire Department responded at about 8 a.m. Thursdayto a fully engulfed home at 1410 E. Elm St., leading Assistant Fire Chief Darrell Porter to issue a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System alert for assistance. Grand Ridge, Streator, Lostant and Allen Township (Ransom) departments also responded, along with the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and La Salle County Emergency Management Agency.

No one was injured, Porter said. Residents were out of the home at the time of the fire department’s arrival. The home was a total loss.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office was on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.