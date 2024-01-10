Walnut Rotary Club to host annual Spaghetti Supper on Feb. 10

The Rotary Club of Walnut will host its annual Spaghetti Supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at The Rock, located next to the Walnut Community Bible Church at 125 Jackson St. (Pixabay)

The Rotary Club of Walnut will host its annual Spaghetti Supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at The Rock, located next to the Walnut Community Bible Church at 125 Jackson St.

Seating will be available, as will delivery and take out. Freewill donations will be accepted.

“All proceeds from the Spaghetti Supper will go to fund our club’s numerous charitable local, state, regional, national and international activities,” said President Ron Willstead. “Our members are looking forward to serving a homemade meal to our families, friends and neighbors on Feb. 10. More than that, we look forward to continuing to serve our community in numerous ways – through time, work and money – in this New Year.”

Walnut Rotarians will be serving spaghetti, bread and homemade dessert. To place an order for delivery either before or during the event, call 815-915-7527 and, if there is no answer, leave a message, including your name and address.