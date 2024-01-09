Starved Rock Foundation donates $5,400 from calendar sales to the park

Members and volunteers from the Starved Rock Foundation present a check Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in the amount of $5,400 from the 2024 Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Park Calendar sales at the Starved Rock Visitor Center. Gathered at the check presentation were Kyle Peterson, Robbin Keenan, Matthew Klein and Paula Guttilla. The donation was made possible through the efforts of those who supported the fundraiser, local businesses who sold the calendars and the photographers who provided images of Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks. (Scott Anderson)

Members and volunteers from the Starved Rock Foundation present a check Sunday in the amount of $5,400 from the 2024 Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Park Calendar sales at the Starved Rock Visitor Center.

The donation was made possible through the efforts of those who supported the fundraiser, local businesses who sold the calendars and the photographers who provided images of Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks.

All proceeds from the calendar sales were donated to the Starved Rock Foundation. The volunteer-run foundation supports the state parks through educational programs, guided hikes, exhibit updates and other activities.

The 11-by-14 calendar features seasonal natural and wildlife moments captured by park hikers. The cover is a collage of park images that were submitted from individuals across the U.S. Park events and federal holidays are included in the calendar.