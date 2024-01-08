Bureau, Putnam, Marshall counties under winter storm warning; La Salle County winter advisory

A winter storm warning was issued for Bureau, Putnam and Marshall counties until 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities. (Scott Anderson)

A winter weather advisory, however, has been issued for La Salle County until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

For Bureau, Putnam and Marshall counties, heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations could amount 7 to 12 inches. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night leading to considerable blowing and drifting snow, according to the warning.

Travel could be very difficult, the weather service said. Blowing snow could reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could affect the evening commute on Monday, and the commutes Tuesday into Wednesday morning. A long duration snow event with two to three periods of heavy snow is expected. Amounts up to a foot of snow are likely, the weather service said.

In La Salle County, wet snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are possible with winds gusting as high as 30 mph.