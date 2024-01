Illinois Valley Cursillo will host an evening of Mass, food and fellowship Saturday, Jan. 13, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1925 Fifth St., Peru.

Mass begins at 5:30 p.m. A potluck and program will follow in the parish hall. Tom Collins will speak on the upcoming holy year, or Jubilee, which is set to begin in December.