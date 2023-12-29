MTM Recognition in Princeton makes trophies for 20 different bowl games

Northern Illinois was one of the teams that won a bowl game with an award manufactured by MTM Recognition, which has a manufacturer in Princeton. NIU defeated Arkansas State, 21-19, in the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 23. (NIU photo services)

When a college football team wins a bowl game this holiday season, there’s a chance they are hoisting up a trophy manufactured by a Princeton business.

MTM Recognition, which makes custom awards and trophies, shared the list of bowl games handing out awards from the Princeton business at 615 S. Sixth St. There are 20 of them.

Those bowl games are: The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 21 between Southern Florida and Syracuse; the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 23 between Arkansas State and Northern Illinois; the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 23 between James Madison and Air Force; the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 23 between Utah and Northwestern; the Easypost Hawai’i Bowl on Dec. 26 between Coastal Carolina and San Jose State; the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26 between Bowling Green and Minnesota; the Servpro First Responder Bowl on Dec. 27 between Texas State and Rice; the Military Bowl presented by gobowling.com on Dec. 27 between Virginia Tech and Tulane; the DirecTV Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27 between Louisville and USC; the Taxact Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 between Texas A&M and Oklahoma State; the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28 between Rutgers and Miami (Fla.); the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28 between North Carolina State and Kansas State; the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 between Arizona and Oklahoma; the Taxslayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 29 between Clemson and Kentucky; the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 30 between Missouri and Ohio State; the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 between Ole Miss and Penn State; the Transperfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 between Auburn and Maryland; the Capitol One Orange Bowl on Jan. 1 between Georgia and Florida State; the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 between Liberty and Oregon; and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 between Iowa and Tennessee.

“We’re proud to celebrate these champions by designing, crafting and delivering the best awards in the industry,” MTM Recognition said in a post on its Facebook page.