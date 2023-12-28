Boys basketball: Bureau Valley, Princeton to meet for last time in County Christmas Classic

Tonight’s meeting between Bureau County rivals Bureau Valley and Princeton will be the last dance for the County Christmas Classic.

With Princeton no longer playing Bureau Valley in any sport following its departure from the Three Rivers Conference at the end of the school year, this will be the final County Christmas Classic.

There will three games on tap with the freshmen starting at 4 p.m. followed by the sophomores at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m.

Started in 2018, the Tigers have won all four meetings in the County Christmas Classic, winning the inaugural game at the Storm Cellar 58-44.

The event has been played each year the week of Christmas with the exception of 2020, which was canceled by COVID.

In addition to holding a 4-0 edge in the County Christmas Classic, the Tigers stand 14-7 at the Storm Cellar and 23-18 in the all-time series dating back to the 1995-96 season, Bureau Valley’s first.

The Storm beat the Tigers 52-41 for the 2002 sectional championship at the Storm Cellar.

The teams will meet for their last regular-scheduled contest on Jan. 30 in Princeton.

County Christmas Classic scoreboard

2018 - Princeton 58, BV 44

2019 - Princeton 63, BV 47

2020 - Canceled by COVID

2021 - Princeton 61, BV 58

2022 - Princeton 69, BV 42

Standings: Princeton 4, BV 0

All-time series: Princeton 23, BV 18