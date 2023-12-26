Neponset veteran gives Revolutionary War lesson at Logan Junior High School in Princeton

David Gray, an 18-year history teacher, at Logan Junior High School in Princeton was teaching a chapter on the American Revolution, when his wife Jessica brought up an idea to spice up the lesson.

His wife, Jessica, is the curator at the Bureau County Historical Campus. Gray said supper time may last for hours as the two “history nerds” discuss their day. Gray’s wife told him Dick Wells, of Neponset, has a Lexington, Concord, Bunker Hill presentation he shares, in period correct uniform, to Kiwanis and Rotary groups.

Wells presented his power point program Dec. 20 to about 70 Logan students in three class periods.

He changed the lecture little from his adult audiences.

Children served as drummers and fifers during the American Revolution. Wells used as an example, his wife’s fifth great grandfather, Henry Blake. Grandpa Henry served as a fifer June 19, 1775, with the 1st New Hampshire Regiment at Bunker Hill. A fifer is a military foot soldier who played the fife during the Revolutionary War. A fifer and drummer are regarded as non- combatants rather like a chaplain or medic. One fifer and one drummer were deployed as a regular component of a company of 75 officers and men. Two boys, generally aged between 10 and 18, marched along with each company. During battle, they would sound signals to changes in formations, advance or retreat and are always located next to the company commander. They might also pass out powder and flints and perhaps load muskets. Grandpa Henry had a critical job in his company. And from diaries we learn, his father, Corporal Henry Blake, Sr. also served in the same unit.

The Battle of Bunker Hill, actually Breed’s Hill, the students volunteered the correction from last week’s class, was over in a few hours. The American militia lost the battle when they ran out of ammunition. The famous command from Col. John Stark and Maj. William Prescott, “Don’t fire until you see the whites of their eyes” is remembered today. It was just one reason the British suffered more than twice as many casualties than the outnumbered Americans. One British officer commented, “A few more victories like this and we will have no army left.”

The maps, visuals, tactical analysis and Wells’ energy made the students feel a special connection to the time period. Gray commented the information was the detail that makes history exciting. Principal Zach Smith said education needs to be dynamic and encourages his teachers to engage local resources. Other special guests have included experts in agriculture and conservation.

Dick Wells, who also is a retired lieutenant colonel, shared he is part of the 248-year American citizen-soldier history. Col. Wells served in Bosnia-Herzegovina as a reserve officer in 1996-97.

Wells told students veterans never tire of a thank you.

“And it’s always a great day to be an American. Any day that ends in Y!” Wells said.

Article information was submitted by Dick Wells.

Dick Wells answers questions Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, from students at Logan Junior High School in Princeton regarding the Revolutionary War. (Photo provided by Dick Wells)