California man sentenced in Bureau County for trafficking cocaine on Interstate 80

A California man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking cocaine through Bureau County.

Judge James Andreoni issued the sentence Thursday for Osbaldo Gutierrez for the Class X felony of unlawful possession with the with the intent to deliver cocaine.

A Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team agent made a traffic stop Jan. 25, 2023, on a vehicle on Interstate 80 in Bureau County. A search of the vehicle found a substance that turned out to be cocaine and based on the weight and the packaging of the cocaine it was indicative of the intent to deliver. Gutierrez admitted he knew the cocaine was in the vehicle.

Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick served as head prosecutor during the case.