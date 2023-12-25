Didoughs to be parked outside Westclox throughout winter

Attendees line up at Didoughs Twisted Pretzel Company during an October food truck event in Ottawa. The food truck will be parked at Westclox in Peru throughout the winter. (Maribeth Wilson)

Didoughs Twisted Pretzel Co. will be parked outside Westclox, 300 block of Fifth Street, in Peru for the winter months.

The business announced its winter plans on its Facebook page and recommended customers check the page over the holidays for hours.

During the warmer months, the truck can be found at events throughout the Illinois Valley.

