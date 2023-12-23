BCR Sports Shorts: Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023

Storm Football Academy

MANLIUS - Bureau Valley will be hosting the Storm Football Academy, a program for third through eighth grade students interested in enhancing skills related to football.

Dates for the Academy are Jan. 14, Jan. 21, Jan 28 and Feb. 11 and Feb. 18 with Grades 6-8 meeting from 3-4 p.m. and Grades 3-5 meeting from 4-5 p.m.

Cost is $40 and covers all five sessions. Cash or checks payable to BV football may be paid at check-in on Jan. 14. For more information, call BVHS at 815-445-4004.

Youth basketball

PRINCETON - Registration is open for the next session of Princeton Park District youth basketball through Jan. 14. To register, call the Metro Center at 815-872-0840 or visit the park district’s Facebook page.