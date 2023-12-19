New Princeton restaurant opening in former Spoons

A new restaurant with a familiar face is set to open this spring at the former Spoons in Princeton. (Goldie Rapp)

A new restaurant with a familiar face is set to open this spring at the former Spoons in Princeton.

The opening of Spoons & Forks Restaurant, 541 S. Main St., was announced in a post Monday on Spoons Facebook page. The post said it will be Chef David’s newest creation. David Jones was the executive chef at Spoons.

Spoons closed at the end of last year and was listed for sale.

