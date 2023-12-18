PC week of sports in photos

The PCJH cheerleaders are spreading Christmas cheer this holiday season. They wrapped up some warm pajamas and cozy slippers for five kids that are spending Christmas at IV Pads. Pictured are (front row, from left to right) Kynzie Thomas, Brooklyn Gorski, Naomi Hammerich and Jolene Poole; (middle row) Tessa Gerling, Savannah Grasser, Shelby Willard, Eden Carlson andSarah Schennum; and (back row) Makenzie Setters, Alicia Vasquez-Barrares, Sofia Borri, Avery Grasser, Piper Terando, Ella Schrowang, Samantha Marciniak and Aurora Bickerman. Not Pictured: Laci Lemke. (Photo provided)