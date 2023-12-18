PC week of sports in photos

Here’s a look at the week of PC sports in photosThe PCJH cheerleaders are spreading Christmas cheer this holiday season. They wrapped up some warm pajamas and cozy slippers for five kids that are spending Christmas at IV Pads. Pictured are (front row, from left to right) Kynzie Thomas, Brooklyn Gorski, Naomi Hammerich and Jolene Poole; (middle row) Tessa Gerling, Savannah Grasser, Shelby Willard, Eden Carlson andSarah Schennum; and (back row) Makenzie Setters, Alicia Vasquez-Barrares, Sofia Borri, Avery Grasser, Piper Terando, Ella Schrowang, Samantha Marciniak and Aurora Bickerman. Not Pictured: Laci Lemke. (Photo provided)Cohen Pierski takes the center jump for the Pumas on eighth-grade night against Henry. The Pumas won 43-25. (Photo provideed)PCJH eighth-grader Tyson Zuninga fires away against Henry. The Pumas won 43-25. (Photo provided)Putnam County senior Ava Hatton (front center) signed to play basketball for Black Hawk College. She was joined by her parents (front) row) Niki and Chuck Hatton; and (back row) Robbie Ramirez (trainer from Xercise Science), Jared Sale (PC coach, her sister, Presley, and Logan Frye (Black Hawk coach). (Photo provided)