Stage 212 in La Salle to host Siblings New Year’s Bash

Stage 212 in La Salle is helping young people ring in the new year in style with the Siblings New Year’s Bash, a child-friendly party presented at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at the theater, 700 First St.

The event will feature appearances by Mario and Luigi, Elsa and Anna, the PAW Patrol team and much more. After the performance, there will be a meet-and-greet photo opportunity with all characters.

Tickets for the event are on sale for $10 each and can be bought online at www.stage212.org or by calling the box office at 815-224-3025 and leaving a message.

Tickets can be picked up at the door. All patrons 1 year and older must have a ticket. All children must be properly chaperoned. Performances may be added as ticket sales demand.