Starved Rock Country Community Foundation says farewell to charter board member Eschbach

Newly appointed Starved Rock Country Community Foundation Treasurer Tracy Bedeker (left) is joined by new board member Bill Hunt, Board Chair Reed Wilson, co-founder Pamela Beckett and departing board member Bob Eschbach. (Photo provided by Janice Corrigan)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation said farewell to one of its charter board members this week, former Ottawa Mayor Bob Eschbach.

Over eight years, Eshbach helped the foundation grow into an organization with more than 100 funds and more than $1.8 million invested in the La Salle, Bureau and Putnam county region.

“As a 20-year Ottawa mayor, Bob brought immediate gravitas and weight to what Pamela and Chuck Beckett envisioned when they created the foundation in 2015,” said SRCCF President Fran Brolley in a news release. “He inspired other current and former mayors to serve, such as Jay McCracken, Tara Bedei, Robb Hasty and Keith Cain.

“He has a passion for the cause, a willingness to give generously and a devotion to stewardship of our donors,” Brolley said. “We cherish Bob’s generosity, gentle direction and humor.”

Also departing is Treasurer John McCormick, president and CEO of Eureka Savings Bank, who served the foundation for seven years.

Tracy Bedeker, of Seneca, vice president of marketing at First Federal Savings in Ottawa, was elected to replace McCormick as treasurer. She is also the board’s vice chair.

Brolley lauded McCormick’s commitment to SRCCF.

“John is a selfless leader who graciously gives of his time and expertise,” Brolley said. “Like Bob, he has been one of our foundation building blocks.”

A third member, Bureau County Administrator Sharon Schallhorn, also stepped down after serving a three-year term. Brolley credited Schallhorn for representing the Princeton area well and for contributing to the success of the foundation’s Disco Ball fundraisers.

Former Illinois Valley Community College trustee William “Bill” Hunt, of Oglesby, was elected to the SRCCF board. A U.S. Navy veteran, Hunt’s career spanned more than 35 years in logistics and material management for J.C. Whitney, United Airlines, and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Vice President of the IVCC Foundation, Hunt also is active in VFW Post 4079 and served 12 years as an alderman in Mendota. He lives in Oglesby with his wife Donna.

Bedeker and Sue Schmitt, of Streator, each signed on for a second three-year term and Tom Heitmann, of Mendota, opted in for another year.

For information about the community foundation, contact Brolley at 815-252-2906 or fran@srccf.org.