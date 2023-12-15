IVAC recognizes businesses, volunteers at annual dinner

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce award for Outstanding Commitment to the Community was given to OSF Health. President of OSF St. Elizabeth Center in Ottawa, Peru and Mendota, Dawn Trompeter said they were humbled to receive the award and grateful for the community’s support. (Maribeth Wilson)

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development hosted its 111th annual dinner Thursday at Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center, honoring local businesses and volunteers for their commitments and accomplishments over the past year.

About 200 guests were in attendance during the dinner to recognize the organizations’ award winners and bid farewell to former IVAC President Jeff Borelli as he passed the torch to new president Steven Wrobleski.

Organizations were honored for time spent as members of IVAC, ranging from 10 to 20 year anniversaries to more than 50 years. Some businesses and individuals also were honored for their contributions to the organization over the past year.

Lissa Olson with IVAC Executive Director Bill Zens after she won the award for 2023 Volunteer of the Year during Thursday nights dinner. (Maribeth Wilson)

Lissa Olson, assistant superintendent of the La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission, has been involved with IVAC since 2021 and won the award for volunteer of the year. Olson said it was a shock to be recognized, but it felt amazing to be appreciated.

“I don’t do this stuff to get an award,” she said. “I do it because it’s fun. I’m a big big fan of making a difference in our community and being a volunteer is the biggest way to be able to do that.”

The award for outstanding service went to Jennifer Bias with Ficek Electric and Camp Aramoni. Bias said it was just in her nature to be a part of the community and it was an honor to be recognized.

“I enjoy working with the chamber,” she said. “Not only as a board member but to work with them at Camp Aramoni to provide them space to hold their events – it’s just very important to me.”

The award for Outstanding Commitment to the Community was awarded to OSF Health. President of OSF St. Elizabeth Center in Ottawa, Peru and Mendota, Dawn Trompeter said they were humbled to receive the award and grateful for the community’s support.

“It’s just been really rewarding work,” she said. “To be able to provide these services to the community and Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce has been a great organization to collaborate with so that we can keep the communities informed of what’s going on. So, it’s been a great partnership.”

The last award went to Borelli to honor his retirement from the chamber.

The event began with an invocation by the Rev. Father Mark Sahady. The audience was greeted by Board of Directors President Borelli and given a recap of 2023 in review by Executive Director Bill Zens. The award ceremony immediately followed, along with dinner and benediction.

Zen’s goals for the next year. In 2024, Zens said the chamber will look into how it can support the economic development side of the IVAC community by using a program designed to provide information and feedback for municipalities or economic development partners with more insightful data to help ensure they are on the right path forward with community programs.

For updates and information about upcoming IVAC events, visit https://www.ivaced.org or go to the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/iamivac.