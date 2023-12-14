Police: Pedestrian hit in Peru by drunken driver

A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle Wednesday in Peru, and the driver is charged with DUI. (Scott Anderson)

A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle Wednesday in Peru, and the driver is charged with DUI.

Peru police said in a Thursday report patrol officers and Peru Volunteer Ambulance Service were dispatched at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday to Shooting Park Road and Plum Street. There, a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling east on Shooting Park Road when it struck a pedestrian crossing from Plum Street.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital before being flown by Life Flight to OSF St. Francis Medial Center in Peoria for treatment of their injuries. The patient’s identity was not disclosed and a condition report was not available.

The driver of the Nissan, who was not injured, was charged with DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and illegal transportation of alcohol, police said. The driver was released with a notice to appear in court.