Illinois Valley PADS to host Feb. 24 fundraiser walk

A view of the beds occupied at the Illinois Valley Public Action To Deliver Shelter (PADS) last season in Ottawa. Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter is joining a national fundraiser walk, Coldest Night of the Year, on Feb. 24 in Ottawa to raise funds and awareness to combat homelessness. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter is joining a national fundraiser walk, Coldest Night of the Year, on Feb. 24 in Ottawa to raise funds and awareness to combat homelessness.

The 1-mile walk is from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Jordan block in Ottawa. IV PADS is asking everyone to brave the chill together and to stand in solidarity with those who face the bitter cold of homelessness every day.

“Every step we take together sends a powerful message of care, warmth and unity,” said Carol Alcorn, executive director of Illinois Valley PADS. “In the coldest of nights, let’s light the way for those in need and demonstrate the true strength of our community – one that cares for each and every member, especially when they need it most.”

During 2022-2023 season, IV PADS served 513 individual, including 81 children, and served 51,698 meals at the two shelter facilities in Peru and Ottawa. These numbers continue to increase in the Illinois Valley community.

Supporters are encouraged to assemble a team and showcase their church, business, family, school and organization’s dedication to the community. Register on the national website at CNOY.org; find location (Ottawa, Illinois - Illinois Valley PADS); and register.

To learn more about IV PADS visit their website at https://ivpads.com or follow the organization on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/IllinoisValleyPADS.

An informational YouTube video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgTQgdv29Ck.

Since 1991, IV PADS’ mission has provided safe shelter and meals, along with access to resources such as hygiene facilities, health care services, and services that provide a pathway to dignity and long-term stability for individuals and families in need.