Peru Parkside School to host winter concerts

Peru Parkside School will be presenting its annual winter concerts Monday, Dec. 11.

There will be two separate concerts.

The fifth/sixth grade Winter Concert will be at 6 p.m. in the Parkside School Gymnasium, and will include the fifth grade Choir, the fifth grade junior band, the sixth grade choir and the sixth grade cadet band. Selections in this concert will include “Frosty the Snowman,” “My Dreydl,” “Feliz Navidad,” and “A Holiday Santa-bration,” plus other musical selections.

The second concert will be the seventh/eighth grade Winter Concert, which will be at 7 p.m. in the Parkside School Gymnasium. The Jazz Band, Concert Choir, Singing Raiders and Concert Band will be performing at this concert. Selections for this concert will include “Nutcracker Swing,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Star of Bethlehem,” “Holly Wreath Medley,” and the traditional audience participation song, which this year is “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” plus other musical selections. Soloists will be Ryan Zusefin, Jadiel Gracia, Anthony Dowding and Kailey Harper.

The directors for these concerts are Connor DeWalt and Phil Whaley. Bridget Wilmot is the piano accompanist.

Both concerts are free and open to the public.