5 injured in Peru head-on collision

Two motorists and three passengers were hospitalized Saturday after a head-on collision at 11:16 p.m. Saturday on North 2975th Road (Frontage Road), just east of Hollerich Drive in Peru.

None of the injuries were believed to be life threatening, according to a preliminary report by Peru police.

An 18-year-old La Salle woman told police she was traveling east on Frontage Road when a dog or coyote ran into the roadway. She swerved into the oncoming lane to avoid striking the animal and instead collided with a second vehicle.

The 18-year-old motorist was injured and taken to OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota. Her three passengers also required medical attention, two of whom, an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, were flown by LifeFlight helicopter to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. A third passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to OSF St. Clare in Princeton.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle also was injured. The motorist, identified as a 25-year-old man, was taken to the Mendota hospital for his injuries.

Alcohol charges were filed in connection with the crash. The 18-year-old motorist was charged with improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver. The passenger taken to Princeton was charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor and illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger. Both were released on a notice to appear.

Peru police and fire and Peru Volunteer Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene, as were two LifeFlight helicopters, La Salle Fire and EMS and Spring Valley 10-33 Ambulance were dispatched as well.