Granville Knights of Columbus donated $2,013 to the Putnam County Schools from the Tootsie Roll fundraiser for the benefit of those with intellectual disabilities. Pictured are (from left) Michelle Erickson, special education teacher; Gianna Baracani, special education teacher; Doug Ossola, Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll chairman; and Moriah Mott, principal. (Photo provided by Jerry Masini)