The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp in Peru introduced the Pistol Shrimp Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, and a partnership with the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.

Over the past five years, the Pistol Shrimp have recognized an ongoing financial need for additional resources to help support and develop Pistol Shrimp players during their time with the team.

The Pistol Shrimp Foundation’s purpose will be to provide resources and assistance to these amateur athletes joining the Pistol Shrimp collegiate baseball team each summer, limited exclusively to exempt purposes within the meaning of Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code.

Pistol Shrimp baseball has already shown success in developing players to compete at a national level since its inaugural season in 2019. Eight Pistol Shrimp have gone on to sign professional contracts including five players selected in the Major League Baseball Amateur Player Draft. Notably, since coming to the Illinois Valley, the Pistol Shrimp have seen four players drafted in the shortened 20-round MLB Draft, including Noah Schultz drafted in the first round by the Chicago White Sox in 2022.

During the summer, the Pistol Shrimp also provide opportunities for college and high school interns to gain valuable work experience in sports management, operations, marketing, hospitality, social media, business and many other fields. Additionally, the team offers summer jobs, employing local community members to work in staff positions, such as food and beverage, merchandise, security and operations.

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp prides itself on providing affordable family-friendly fun during its 28-plus game nights each summer and events that offer a local mesh point for community members to come and enjoy an exciting sports experience in a comfortable environment with their family, friends, neighbors and co-workers.

The team’s affable mascot SouthClaw Sam adds to the fun, along with the many theme and promotional nights that include valued members and organizations in the Illinois Valley community. Starting in 2023 and continuing this year, the Pistol Shrimp also recognizes at least one community partner or charity at every home game to broaden awareness for that organization and help with their fundraising.

The Pistol Shrimp Foundation asks for the continued support of the community so the team can continue to provide valuable resources and assistance to players, coaches and staff in areas such as but not limited to:

Team travel assistance such as transportation, hotel, and meal expenses.

Player living expenses including housing, bedding and meals.

Team promotion and advertising of competitions.

Certified athletic trainers and coaching staff.

Player uniforms, warmups and equipment.

Game day hydration, meals and nutritional needs

Supplemental physical instruction for optimum athletic development.

Supporters can donate now to the Pistol Shrimp Foundation through the Pistol Shrimp Fund on the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation website (srccf.org). All donations to the Pistol Shrimp Foundation are tax deductible. The Pistol Shrimp Foundation is managed by the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, which will issue receipts after donations are received.