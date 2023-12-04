Starved Rock, Matthiessen calendar sales to benefit park foundation

The Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks 2024 calendar is for sale. The proceeds benefit the Starved Rock Foundation. (Photo provided by Matthew Klein)

Sales are ongoing for the 2024 Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks calendar.

All proceeds from the calendar sales are donated to the Starved Rock Foundation. The volunteer-run foundation supports the state parks through educational programs, guided hikes, exhibit updates and other activities.

The 11-by-14 calendar features seasonal natural and wildlife moments captured by park hikers. The cover is a collage of park images that were submitted from individuals across the United States. Park events and federal holidays are included in the calendar. Online orders placed between Nov. 17 and Dec. 8 will ship on Dec. 11.

Calendars can be purchased for $25 at the following in-store locations, while supplies last: LeRocher Bookstore (Starved Rock Foundation), Oglesby; Starved Rock Lodge, Oglesby; Bruce & Ollies at The Bickerman Building, Utica; Starved Rock Country Welcome Center, Utica; Grand Bear Resort Gift Shop, Utica; and Heritage Harbor, Ottawa.

The calendar is professionally printed on classic felt press paper. It is an acid free, archival and Forest Stewardship Council certified paper.

The annual Starved Rock and Matthiessen calendar was created by Matthew Klein Films.

The online price of calendars is $27 because of a processing fees. Go to https://www.starvedrockhikers.com/product-page/2024-calendar to order the calendars online.