The Manlius Sportsman’s Club will host a soup night on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m.

MANLIUS - There will be soup night on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Manlius Sportsman’s Club from 5 to 7 p.m.

Soups to be served are chili, chicken noodle soup and clam chowder. Cost is $10 for all you can eat. There will be a 50/50 raffle and gun raffle.

The Manlius Sportsman’s Club is located at 225 E. Maple St. in Manlius.