Marshall-Putnam Master Gardeners to host Gathered Treasures workshop

University of Illinois Extension Marshall-Putnam Master Gardeners, along with Marshall-Putnam 4-H, will host a Gathered Treasures workshop on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Learn how to make a beautiful holiday centerpiece. This workshop is open from 9 to 10 a.m. for 4-H members and their families. The workshop will be open to the public from 10 to 11 a.m. at 509 Front St., Henry.

There is no charge for this workshop, but registration is required, to ensure organizers have plenty of supplies. Call 309-364-2356 to register for your time slot.