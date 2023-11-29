Illinois Valley Youth Choir to host Dec. 3 concert

The Illinois Valley Youth Choir will be hosting a public concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, in the Matthiessen Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School, 541 Chartres St., La Salle. (Photo provided by Jenilyn Roether )

The Illinois Valley Youth Choir will be hosting a public concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, in the Matthiessen Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School, 541 Chartres St., La Salle.

Admission is $5 for Adults and seniors/kindergarten through 12th grade students, while pre-kindergarten and younger are free. The auditorium is handicapped accessible. There will be a cookie reception following the performance. The concert will feature many traditional Christmas carols, new and old. As a special treat, the Youth Choir will join musical forces with the Illinois Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra for two combined songs.

The Illinois Valley Youth Choir was established in 1981 as an outlet for talented children in the Illinois Valley area. Weekly rehearsals emphasize the development of musicianship and vocal technique while performing a wide variety of high quality musical literature. Children develop healthy vocal habits, confidence, self-discipline and a deeper understanding of music. The tuition-based choir is open to boys and girls in third through eighth grades. Boys must have unchanged voices. Scholarships are available.

Current members are Brynlen Bock, Avery Bowen, Maddox Chaon, Cora Dempsey, Marielle Grivetti, Kailey Harper, Nia Jarosz, Louisa Jeppson, Jayden Kissinger, Madeline Kramer, Evelynn Lindsey, Blake Maggi, Kennedy McCollom, Liv McGann, Catherine Moench, Juliet Newell, Aria Olson, Cecilia Ortiz, Juliana Ortiz, Nolan Parker, Ellie Regan, Cora Roether, Reuben Roether, Ellyn Schmidt, Rosalie Villareal and Vada Walton. The choir is directed by Jenilyn Roether and accompanied on piano by Matt Makeever.