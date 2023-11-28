BCR Senior Spotlight: Emma Stabler (Bureau Valley High School)

Name: Emma Stabler.
School: Bureau Valley High School.
Date/place of birth: 2/23/2006 at Perry Memorial Hospital.
Hometown: Sheffield.
Family: Jason (dad), Ashley (mom), Abby (little sister), Luke (little brother).
Sports/activities: Volleyball and softball.
Nickname: Stabe.
Favorite sport: Volleyball, because it’s fun to play and you can celebrate every point with your team and get excited.
Favorite food and where to get it: Steak and I like to get it at the Cellar.
Likes: Volleyball, animals, and dessert.
Dislikes: Spicy foods.
Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: My dad because he introduced me to sports when I was little and pushed me to be the greatest athlete I could be.
Person(s) with the greatest influence in my life and why: My parents. They made me who I am and taught me right and wrong.
Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: JJ McCarthy.
Name three historic figures you’d like to meet and why: Bo Schembechler, because he was a great coach. Tom Brady, because he has a great work ethic. Elvis Presley, because he’s one of the greatest musicians of all time.
If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Dogs.
The last song I listened to: “Garden in Manhattan” - Josiah Queen.
People would be surprised to know: I like to garden.
I stay home to watch: “Duck Dynasty.”
When I need luck for a big game, I: Wear mascara.
The funniest person I’ve ever met: Lesleigh - we have the same sense of humor.
What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: That I left everything on the court during our last regional game.
Most embarrassing moment: Getting hit in the face by Ally Clevenger during summer league going into sophomore year.
Most unforgettable moment: I had 17 kills in our last regional game.
Ultimate sports fantasy: Winning a State Championship.
What I would like to do in life: Veterinary Medicine.
Three words that best describe myself: Stubborn, determined, honest.