November 27, 2023
Voting begins for Ottawa Downtown Business Association window decorating contest

Winning business will receive a small gift

By Shaw Local News Network
The Ottawa Downtown Business Association will be recognizing and celebrating downtown businesses that showcased their creativity with holiday window decorations. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The Deck the Windows contest showcases decorated downtown storefronts and allows people to vote for their favorites. The winning business will receive a small gift from the Ottawa Downtown Association. Voting started Nov. 24.

Businesses can register at https://forms.gle/zVue3pENkL1CgGBB6. Go to https://www.facebook.com/OttawaDowntownAssociation for a link to vote.