La Salle County to conduct surplus property sale

La Salle County has completed its tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent in 2019 and mobile homes that were delinquent for 2020 and prior real estate taxes.

The county now will offer for sale the real estate and mobile homes obtained to the public. There will be about 168 real estate items and 24 mobile home items through a sealed bid auction sale.

All sealed written bids must be in La Salle County Treasurer’s Office in the Governmental Complex, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa, IL 61350 no later than the close of business on Friday, Dec. 15.

The sale of these lots and mobile homes should be a major benefit to the taxing districts and the neighboring property owners. This sale will place the real estate and mobile homes into the hands of individuals who have an interest in owning them, the La Salle County Treasurer’s Office said in a news release. The treasurer’s office hopes these new owners will maintain the property and the mobile homes and keep the taxes paid. By eliminating abandoned properties, the appearance of the neighborhood should improve and the value of adjoining properties should increase, the treasurer’s office said.

The required minimum bid on real estate is $827 and on mobile homes it is $915. All items will be sold to the highest sealed bid received on or before Dec. 15. Complete bidder’s packets and sale catalogs are available at the La Salle County Treasurer’s Office or online at www.iltaxsale.com.

For more sale information, contact the Auction Sale Department of the La Salle County Tax Agent’s Office at 1-800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.