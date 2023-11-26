Blood drive set Dec. 11 in Spring Valley

The American Red Cross urges donors to give thanks and give back by making a plan to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.

A blood drive is scheduled 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, at John F. Kennedy Elementary School, 800 N. Richards St., Spring Valley.

This time of year is traditionally hard on the nation’s blood supply. Seasonal illness, winter weather and holiday celebrations often lead to lower appointment numbers and decreased donor turnout, making it hard to keep up with the demand for blood products. When they give now, donors can ensure patients have access to lifesaving blood and platelets through the end of the year.

The public can schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). To celebrate the upcoming Prime Video release, Candy Cane Lane, those that come to give blood in December will be entered to win a holiday prize package, including a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. There will be 12 winners. Plus, those who come to give Dec. 1-17 will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Terms for both offers apply. See rcblood.org/Amazon.