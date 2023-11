The Utica Public Library District, 224 Mill St., will host a Christmas craft and story hour from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4.

Children ages 3 to 9 will listen to a story, make a snowman ornament and have a snack. This is a free event. For information, call the library at 815-667-4509 or email uticalibrary@comcast.net.