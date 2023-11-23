La Salle County marriage licenses: Nov. 1-17, 2023

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Nov. 1 through Nov. 17, 2023.
Michael Brent Russell of Ottawa and Cassi Jo Valdez of Ottawa
Nathanial Christopher Null of Naperville and Clare Lachlan Ogilvie of Naperville
Christopher John Poldek of Streator and Amanda Jean Coonan of Streator
Douglas Craig Schluntz of Morris and LeeAnn Nicole Springer of Morris
Donald Edward Cummins Jr. of Streator and Shelby Lynn Ceballos of Streator
Austin Jacob Gantzert of Dwight and Mikaela Lynn Whitinger of Dwight
Rhodes Trevier Garland of Spring Valley and Amy Marie Rogowski of La Salle
Kyle Richard Marion of Plainfield and Miranda Nicole Marquez of Plainfield
Troy Grant Delestowicz of Peru and Morgan Jessica Jakielski of Peru
Matthew Black of Morris and Jane Elizabeth Dunlap of Morris
Jonathan Michael Boone of La Salle and Xena Lee Marie Demaranville of La Salle
Bryan Lewis Baker of Marseilles and Vicki Lynn Elzer of Marseilles
Claude Franke of Ottawa and Margaret Ann Franke of Ottawa
Brent Eugene Kling of Ransom and Jessica Lynn Flanery of Ransom
Kevin Wayne Smith of Streator and Elizabeth Ashley Plymire of Streator
Brent Allen Loftus of Princeton and Heather Janelle Williams of Princeton
Joseph Charles Minkler of Tonica and Kathleen Susan Soppa of Tonica
Rigoberto Delaluz of La Salle and Alma Carolina Hernandez of La Salle
Christian Dakota Beardsley of Peru and Emma Gabriel Lipka of Peru
Nicolas Jeremiah Bodie of Mendota and Emily Rose Walden of Mendota
Matthew Pete Shackley of Minooka and Bryce Elizabeth DeYoung of Shorewood
Michael Bruce Neal of Streator and Betty Sue Andrews of Streator
Jan Allen Rollings of Maynard, Massachusetts, and Allison Karen White of Maynard, Massachusetts
Koltin Gabriel Rockert of Bradley and Samantha Marie Hascek of Bradley