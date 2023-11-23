November 23, 2023
La Salle County marriage licenses: Nov. 1-17, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Nov. 1 through Nov. 17, 2023. (Shaw Media file photo)

Michael Brent Russell of Ottawa and Cassi Jo Valdez of Ottawa

Nathanial Christopher Null of Naperville and Clare Lachlan Ogilvie of Naperville

Christopher John Poldek of Streator and Amanda Jean Coonan of Streator

Douglas Craig Schluntz of Morris and LeeAnn Nicole Springer of Morris

Donald Edward Cummins Jr. of Streator and Shelby Lynn Ceballos of Streator

Austin Jacob Gantzert of Dwight and Mikaela Lynn Whitinger of Dwight

Rhodes Trevier Garland of Spring Valley and Amy Marie Rogowski of La Salle

Kyle Richard Marion of Plainfield and Miranda Nicole Marquez of Plainfield

Troy Grant Delestowicz of Peru and Morgan Jessica Jakielski of Peru

Matthew Black of Morris and Jane Elizabeth Dunlap of Morris

Jonathan Michael Boone of La Salle and Xena Lee Marie Demaranville of La Salle

Bryan Lewis Baker of Marseilles and Vicki Lynn Elzer of Marseilles

Claude Franke of Ottawa and Margaret Ann Franke of Ottawa

Brent Eugene Kling of Ransom and Jessica Lynn Flanery of Ransom

Kevin Wayne Smith of Streator and Elizabeth Ashley Plymire of Streator

Brent Allen Loftus of Princeton and Heather Janelle Williams of Princeton

Joseph Charles Minkler of Tonica and Kathleen Susan Soppa of Tonica

Rigoberto Delaluz of La Salle and Alma Carolina Hernandez of La Salle

Christian Dakota Beardsley of Peru and Emma Gabriel Lipka of Peru

Nicolas Jeremiah Bodie of Mendota and Emily Rose Walden of Mendota

Matthew Pete Shackley of Minooka and Bryce Elizabeth DeYoung of Shorewood

Michael Bruce Neal of Streator and Betty Sue Andrews of Streator

Jan Allen Rollings of Maynard, Massachusetts, and Allison Karen White of Maynard, Massachusetts

Koltin Gabriel Rockert of Bradley and Samantha Marie Hascek of Bradley