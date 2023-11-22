IVCC food pantry distributes Thanksgiving supplies

To help make the holidays a little easier, Illinois Valley Community College’s Eagles Peak Food Pantry assembled 100 boxes filled with items for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

By Tuesday afternoon, half of them had been distributed.

“Students have been so thankful for having Eagles Peak,” said IVCC Special Populations Transition Specialist Crystal Credi. “Our team is delighted to have been able to provide support to students who needed help accessing food resources during the holiday break.”