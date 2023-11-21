Woodland, F-C, Earlville win in Route 17 Classic :The Times area roundup for Nov. 20, 2023

Boys basketball
Woodland 77, St. Bede Academy 45: At the Route 17 Classic in rural Streator, the Warriors raced to a 25-9 lead after one quarter and 50-22 advantage at halftime in their season opening win over the Bruins on Monday.
Tucker Hill sank five 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 17 points for Woodland. Jonathan Moore netted 16 points, Nick Plesko 15 and Nolan Price nine as the hosts knocked down 12 shots from beyond the arc in the contest.
Flanagan-Cornell 77, Ridgeview 56: At the Route 17 Classic in rural Streator, the Falcons jumped to a 24-7 advantage after the opening period and extended the lead to 48-21 at halftime.
Kesler Collins poured in a game-high 31 points for Flanagan-Cornell, with Seth Jones adding 15, Logan Ruddy 13 and Brennan Edens 12.
Earlville 83, Dwight 63: At the Route 17 Classic in Dwight, the Red Raiders opened the season with a triumph over the Trojans.
Earlville was led by Ryan Browder (24 points, five assists, three steals), Griffin Cook (23 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, five steals), Adam Waite (19 points, 25 rebounds) and Trenton Fruit (11 points).
Serena 61, St. Anne 27: At the Seneca Turkey Tournament, the Huskers opened the season with a resounding victory over the Cardinals.
Hunter Staton posted 18 points and three rebounds to lead Serena. Tanner Faivre had 13 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Carson Baker and Richie Armour (nine rebounds) each had 11 points. Beau Raikes grabbed nine rebounds.
Mendota 62, Newark 23: At the Seneca Turkey Tournament, the Norsemen dropped their opening game of the season to the Trojans.
Girls basketball
Morris 60, Streator 13: At Pops Dale Gym, the Bulldogs trailed 13-4 after one quarter and 30-4 at halftime in the loss.
Maiya Lansford led Streator with five points, while Maddy Martin and Mina James both had two.
Marquette Academy 55, Henry-Senachwine 37: At Henry, the Crusaders improved to 3-2 with the win over the Mallards.
Lilly Craig had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead Marquette. Avery Durdan added 12 points, with Kaitlyn Davis and Chloe Larson each chipping in 10 points.
Fieldcrest 46, Pontiac 42: At Minonk, the Knights improved to 4-1 on the season with the win over the Indians.
Macy Gochanour led Fieldcrest with 19 points, while Kaitlyn White scored 15 points.
Boys bowling
La Salle-Peru 2,995, Streator 2,633: At Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru, the Bulldogs dropped the road match to the Cavaliers.
Anthony Dominic led Streator with a 566 series, followed by Cody Taylor (554), Izak Gallik (439), Jaxin Goodrich (401), Tyson Kolojay (383) and Dominic Panepinto (290).
Rochelle 3,257, Ottawa 2,498: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the Pirates fell to the Hubs.
Evan Spencer led the way for Ottawa with a 549 series and a high game of 187.
JV girls basketball
Morris 29, Streator 21: At Pops Dale Gym, Caitlin Talty paced the Bulldogs with nine points, while Morgan Kostal added eight points.
JV boys bowling
Streator 1,616, La Salle-Peru 1,388: At Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru, the Bulldogs topped the host Cavaliers.
Austin Murphy paced Streator with a 392 series, followed by Ian Wheeler (344) and Fred Riester (260).
Rochelle 2,544, Ottawa 1,999: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the Corsairs fell to the Hubs.
Cam Debernardi paced Ottawa with a 400 series and a high game of 163.