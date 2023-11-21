Streator Chamber to host annual Holiday Lighting and Decorating Contest

The Streator Chamber will once again be sponsoring its Holiday Lighting and Decorating Contest.

The contest will run from Friday, Nov. 24, to Friday, Dec. 8, with the winner being chosen in the second week of December.

Winners will be awarded for Most Creative, Most Animated, Most Religious, Best Storefront and Best Overall.

There is no cost to enter but you must reside or have a business in the Streator ZIP code area. Winners receive cash prize and a yard sign.

Judging will take place Tuesday, Dec. 12, and winners will be announced Friday, Dec. 15.

For more information, contact the Streator Chamber at 815-672-2921 or email streatorchamber61364@gmail.com.

Go to https://forms.gle/M1epcztd37QVbAMU7 to enter.

All locations nominated will be added to the Streator Chamber Holiday Lighting Map to be released on Dec. 12 for the public to enjoy.