Wenona American Legion donates 10 robotic therapy pets to La Salle veterans home

Ten additional Joy For All companion animated robotic therapy pets, along with other needed items, such as shoes, sweatpants and toiletries were donated to the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle courtesy of Wenona American Legion Post 8.

These companion pets have a soothing/calming effect and were a special request from the nurses on staff.

The Wenona American Legion membership thanked the community for its support, giving thanks to the Wenona Days Of Thunder Semi Truck Show and Denise Wilcox for donating the proceeds.