November 19, 2023
Wenona American Legion donates 10 robotic therapy pets to La Salle veterans home

Companion pets were requested by nurses on staff

(From left) Wenona American Legion Post 8 members Dale Peters, James “Tiger” Lauf, George Volker, Eddie Harezlak, Illinois Veterans Home Volunteer Coordinator Bailie Bongartz and Commander Jeff Blessington.

Ten additional Joy For All companion animated robotic therapy pets, along with other needed items, such as shoes, sweatpants and toiletries were donated to the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle courtesy of Wenona American Legion Post 8.

These companion pets have a soothing/calming effect and were a special request from the nurses on staff.

The Wenona American Legion membership thanked the community for its support, giving thanks to the Wenona Days Of Thunder Semi Truck Show and Denise Wilcox for donating the proceeds.