La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month named for November 2023

The La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony Wednesday.

Students recognized this month were Lyla Ploch, Jacey Green, Zoey VonDrehle, Makenzie Hamilton, Cassidy Cromwell, Saida Khouaja, Jasmine Arce, Victoria Campbell, Alexander Crane, Mary Ashfield and Bolander Weitl.

Students are nominated for this honor by LPHS teachers, coaches and staff. Cromwell also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and the L-P Booster Club.