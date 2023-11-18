4 Hall High School students named Illinois State Scholars

Hall High School in Spring Valley announced that four students from the graduating Class of 2024 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. The recipients of this award are selected based on their class rank and SAT scores and represent the top 10% of high school seniors from across the state.

Hall High School congratulates these students for their dedication to their education and their academic excellence. The Illinois State Scholars from Hall High School are Robert Cavanah, Angela Garcia Guerrero, Lauren Hogan and Elliott Struck.