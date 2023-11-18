2023 BCR Girls Cross Country Team

Ruby Acker (Princeton, fr.): Acker led Princeton in the Gary Coates Invitational with a 12th-place finish (21:51) and in the Three Rivers Conference Meet with a sixth-place finish (21:23.32). She was 16th (23:32.6) in the Seneca Regional and 56th (22:36) in the Oregon Sectional.
Payton Frueh (Princeton, fr.): The fast freshman led PHS in the postseason with a 11th-place finish (23:05) in the Seneca Regional and 36th-place showing (21:51.94) in the Oregon Sectional. She also placed fifth in the Erie-Prophetstown and Sterling invitationals and 15th (21:55.58) in the Three Rivers Meet.
Leah House (Bureau Valley, fr.): The only female runner for the Storm, House placed 48th in the Storm’s own regional with a time of 25:41.2. She finished 35th (26:04.47) in the Three Rivers Meet.
Alexandra Waca (Princeton, fr.): Another of Princeton’s promising freshmen, Waca placed 25th (23:24) in the Gary Coates Invitational and 26th in the Three Rivers Meet with a time of 24:33.36. She placed 23rd in the Seneca regional and 70th (23:01) in the Oregon Sectional.
Avery Waca (Princeton, so.): The PHS sophomore placed 34th (24:49) in the Gary Coates Invitational and 39th (26:18.77) in the Three Rivers Meet with a time of 24:33.3. She finished 28th (26:10.3) in the Seneca regional and 120th (26:28) at sectional.
Honorable mention: Sierah Shaver (St. Bede, Sr.).