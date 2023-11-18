November 18, 2023
2023 BCR Girls Cross Country Team

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Alexandra Waca (195) runs in Saturday's Gary Coates Invitational at Zearing Park.

Princeton Alexandra Waca (195) is one of five runners named to the 2023 BCR Girls Cross Country Team, including her sister, Avery. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Ruby Acker (Princeton, fr.): Acker led Princeton in the Gary Coates Invitational with a 12th-place finish (21:51) and in the Three Rivers Conference Meet with a sixth-place finish (21:23.32). She was 16th (23:32.6) in the Seneca Regional and 56th (22:36) in the Oregon Sectional.

Payton Frueh (Princeton, fr.): The fast freshman led PHS in the postseason with a 11th-place finish (23:05) in the Seneca Regional and 36th-place showing (21:51.94) in the Oregon Sectional. She also placed fifth in the Erie-Prophetstown and Sterling invitationals and 15th (21:55.58) in the Three Rivers Meet.

Leah House (Bureau Valley, fr.): The only female runner for the Storm, House placed 48th in the Storm’s own regional with a time of 25:41.2. She finished 35th (26:04.47) in the Three Rivers Meet.

Alexandra Waca (Princeton, fr.): Another of Princeton’s promising freshmen, Waca placed 25th (23:24) in the Gary Coates Invitational and 26th in the Three Rivers Meet with a time of 24:33.36. She placed 23rd in the Seneca regional and 70th (23:01) in the Oregon Sectional.

Avery Waca (Princeton, so.): The PHS sophomore placed 34th (24:49) in the Gary Coates Invitational and 39th (26:18.77) in the Three Rivers Meet with a time of 24:33.3. She finished 28th (26:10.3) in the Seneca regional and 120th (26:28) at sectional.

Honorable mention: Sierah Shaver (St. Bede, Sr.).