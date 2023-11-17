November 17, 2023
Bureau County Property Transfers: Oct. 1-15, 2023

By Rita Roberts
The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton.

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton.

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Oct. 2, 2023

David and Richard Savitch to Michael Ladouceur, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 97 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $112,000.

Craig and Trisha Parsons to Kevin Taliani, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 70 in Dalzell’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $41,000.

Nancy Olivero (tr), William Olivero (tr) and Carlo Olivero Trust to John Fanning, trustees’ deed, Lot 20 in Block 21 in Spring Valley Coal Co. First Addition in Dalzell, $130,000.

Pietro Alfano to Jose Correa, warranty deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Block 17 in Spring Valley, $30,000.

Lynnae McCoy (POA), James McCoy and Lynnae McCoy to Marci Foutch and Shirley Fowler, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 20 in Arispie Township, $205,000.

John and Linda Murphy to Daniel Garland, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Greencroft Sec 1 in Princeton, $230,000.

Oct. 3, 2023

Kern Land Investment Company LLC, Shane Kern (tr), Shane Kern Trust and Ronald Kern to Kenneth Otterback, warranty deed, parts of Section 12 in Clarion Township, $1,444,300.

Gary Moyle to Rachel Blomstrom, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 2 in DeSerf’s Subdivision in Dalzell, $144,633.

Oct. 4, 2023

Keith Estrada (tr) and Paul Wehner Jr. Trust to Brian and Melissa Hynds, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 8 in Block 11 in Tiskilwa, $20,000.

Oct. 5, 2023

Lori Arbet (ex) and Donald Lundgren (decd) to Calvin and Judith Pearson, executor deed, parts of Lot 2 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $100,000.

Billie and Deborah Bradley to Miranda Meland, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 2 and part of Lot 2 in Block 2 in Factory Addition in LaMoille, $79,500.

Oct. 6, 2023

Royce Mignone to Joshua Skodachek, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Block 18 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $39,000.

Philip Spohn to Benjamin Gates and Nichole Tackett, warranty deed, part of Section 16 in Ohio Township, $102,900.

F Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust and Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB (tr) to Larry Bishop, warranty deed, part of Section 10 in Neponset Township, $55,000.

Gabriel and Kate Lorack to Eileen Hecht, warranty deed, Lot 304 in Greencroft Phase III in Princeton, $208,000.

Oct. 10, 2023

Shane and Shannon Walters to Alfonso and Kelsi Mendez, warranty deed, parts of Lot 101 in Princeton, $175,000.

Sandra and Sergio Rivera to Yaneth Amelia Landa Gomez and Alberto Marin Santana, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 1 in Banschbach’s Subdivision in DePue, $30,700.

David Banger AIF and Bonnie Bangert to Karen Riva, warranty deed, part of Eastmore Subdivision in Princeton, $170,000.

Oct. 11, 2023

Nancy Bickett to Kent Bickett, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Berlin Township, $35,000.

Howard Zimmerlein to Greg Fischer, warranty deed, part of Section 17 in LaMoille Township and parts of Section 16 in LaMoille Township, $10,000.

Oct. 12, 2023

Eunice McCauley to Mark and Michele Wegner, warranty deed, Lot 218 in Bird Haven South Phase III in Princeton, $87,500.

Oct. 13, 2023

Luke Davis to Brett Klinefelter, warranty deed, parts of Section 16 in Wyanet Township, $45,000.

Amanda Carr to Elise Blocki and Austin Schindel, warranty deed, parts of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $365,000.