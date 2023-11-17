Bureau County Property Transfers: Oct. 1-15, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Oct. 2, 2023
David and Richard Savitch to Michael Ladouceur, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 97 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $112,000.
Craig and Trisha Parsons to Kevin Taliani, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 70 in Dalzell’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $41,000.
Nancy Olivero (tr), William Olivero (tr) and Carlo Olivero Trust to John Fanning, trustees’ deed, Lot 20 in Block 21 in Spring Valley Coal Co. First Addition in Dalzell, $130,000.
Pietro Alfano to Jose Correa, warranty deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Block 17 in Spring Valley, $30,000.
Lynnae McCoy (POA), James McCoy and Lynnae McCoy to Marci Foutch and Shirley Fowler, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 20 in Arispie Township, $205,000.
John and Linda Murphy to Daniel Garland, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Greencroft Sec 1 in Princeton, $230,000.
Oct. 3, 2023
Kern Land Investment Company LLC, Shane Kern (tr), Shane Kern Trust and Ronald Kern to Kenneth Otterback, warranty deed, parts of Section 12 in Clarion Township, $1,444,300.
Gary Moyle to Rachel Blomstrom, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 2 in DeSerf’s Subdivision in Dalzell, $144,633.
Oct. 4, 2023
Keith Estrada (tr) and Paul Wehner Jr. Trust to Brian and Melissa Hynds, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 8 in Block 11 in Tiskilwa, $20,000.
Oct. 5, 2023
Lori Arbet (ex) and Donald Lundgren (decd) to Calvin and Judith Pearson, executor deed, parts of Lot 2 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $100,000.
Billie and Deborah Bradley to Miranda Meland, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 2 and part of Lot 2 in Block 2 in Factory Addition in LaMoille, $79,500.
Oct. 6, 2023
Royce Mignone to Joshua Skodachek, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Block 18 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $39,000.
Philip Spohn to Benjamin Gates and Nichole Tackett, warranty deed, part of Section 16 in Ohio Township, $102,900.
F Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust and Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB (tr) to Larry Bishop, warranty deed, part of Section 10 in Neponset Township, $55,000.
Gabriel and Kate Lorack to Eileen Hecht, warranty deed, Lot 304 in Greencroft Phase III in Princeton, $208,000.
Oct. 10, 2023
Shane and Shannon Walters to Alfonso and Kelsi Mendez, warranty deed, parts of Lot 101 in Princeton, $175,000.
Sandra and Sergio Rivera to Yaneth Amelia Landa Gomez and Alberto Marin Santana, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 1 in Banschbach’s Subdivision in DePue, $30,700.
David Banger AIF and Bonnie Bangert to Karen Riva, warranty deed, part of Eastmore Subdivision in Princeton, $170,000.
Oct. 11, 2023
Nancy Bickett to Kent Bickett, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Berlin Township, $35,000.
Howard Zimmerlein to Greg Fischer, warranty deed, part of Section 17 in LaMoille Township and parts of Section 16 in LaMoille Township, $10,000.
Oct. 12, 2023
Eunice McCauley to Mark and Michele Wegner, warranty deed, Lot 218 in Bird Haven South Phase III in Princeton, $87,500.
Oct. 13, 2023
Luke Davis to Brett Klinefelter, warranty deed, parts of Section 16 in Wyanet Township, $45,000.
Amanda Carr to Elise Blocki and Austin Schindel, warranty deed, parts of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $365,000.